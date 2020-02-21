Dear editor,
Did you know that patients fighting cancer need more blood than patients fighting any other disease?
Cancer patients use nearly one-quarter of the nation’s blood supply. In fact, five units of blood are needed every minute to help someone going through cancer treatment. Yet, only 3% of people in the U.S. give blood.
To help ensure patients have the strength and support to fight cancer, the American Red Cross and American Cancer Society are teaming up this February to encourage people to Give Blood to Give Time. Individuals are invited to honor their loved ones by making a blood donation appointment or financial contribution at GiveBloodToGiveTime.org.
According to the American Cancer Society, 1 in 3 people in the U.S. will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime. A loved one’s cancer diagnosis may leave families and friends feeling helpless. But when someone donates blood or platelets or makes a financial gift, they are helping to give patients and their families time, resources and the hope they need to fight back.
All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients, and more people are needed to donate blood regularly to help meet the need. On behalf of the Red Cross and American Cancer Society, I encourage you to Give Blood to Give Time in support of cancer patients and their families.
Cyndi Dahl, regional donor services executive for the American Red Cross, and Tiffany Taylor, Frankfort
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.