Dear editor,

The organization Focus On Race Relations (FORR) wishes to thank the Frankfort / Franklin County community for showing their appreciation for the teachers in the Frankfort Independent School system. 140 hot lunches were served on March 24.

Special thanks to GiGi”s catering, Chris Quire and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, Julia Rome and members of the interfaith council, Eleanor Hasken-Wagner and the staff from the Capital City Museum and members of FORR who volunteered their time to make this happen.

Now, we must prepare and deliver 484 hot lunches for the Franklin County Schools. We plan to do this the last week of April.

Again, I am asking the entire Frankfort/Franklin County community to come together and make this happen. This link — https://www.gofundme.com/f/community-teacher-appreciation-luncheon — will take you directly to our “Go Fund Me” page for this event. Truly, we are better together.

Ed Powe

Frankfort

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription