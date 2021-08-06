Dear editor,

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) moratorium on evictions ended July 31, but Team Kentucky has plenty of funding to help landlords and tenants.

Kentucky tenants who are behind on rent and their landlords should apply now to the Team Kentucky Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund at teamkyhherf.ky.gov. Even if you are back to work, you may be eligible for help.

The Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund can help with up to 12 months of back rent and 3 months of future rent. Help with utilities is also available.

Since March, we have disbursed $33 million in assistance to landlords, utility providers, and tenants across Kentucky, and we’ll pay out over $3 million this week alone.

We do not expect to run out of funds, so tenants and landlords should apply today!

Our average assistance is currently $5,200 per renter household, and it is paid directly in a lump sum payment to the landlords. Some landlords have applied for multiple tenants and received more than $60,000 in past and future rent payments.

For more information go to teamkyhherf.ky.gov.

Kentucky Housing Corp.

Frankfort

