Dear editor,

I completely agree with the writer of the letter "End taxpayer-funded abortion" (Tuesday, July 27). 

I do think all these unwanted children should have a home; so, all pro-lifers should get their way and stop abortion but MUST give their name, address and phone number to take in all the sick, unwanted babies so they can grow up to be good citizens raised by people who do not respect the rights of others.

Sharon Trogdon

Frankfort

