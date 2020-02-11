Dear editor,

Over the last week, we’ve seen the Democratic train reaching its destination — destruction.

Bruce Willis played Harry Stamper in "Armageddon." He said: “What is your contingency plan, your backup plan. There’s people in the background thinking crap up and other people backing them up. These eight Boy Scouts is the best you got.”

Not trusting the Democrats, at all, for their actions of the last three years, I’m guessing they have or are working on their contingency/backup plan. Of course, during the impeachment trial, they knew they were going to lose, so the House was working on another impeachment inquiry. Even U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff slipped a time or two about going after Vice President Mike Pence.

There’s good and bad in another inquiry, not to the advantage of the Democrats. The good: Trump gains another 10 points in approval. He was at 39%; now he’s at 49%. The bad: The Democratic leaders look more foolish than before.

Democrats are about complete control and power — making you or themselves a victim, to get what they want. To get power is to have what other people need. They tell lies about what you need, in order to gain power. The unveiling of the Affordable Care Act, Obamacare, was the beginning of telling people what they need. 

With all the campaigning, ads and debates, all I see are eight Boy Scouts. The question to Democrats: Is this the best you got?

After a week of no final decision of who gets what at the Iowa caucus, State of the Union and acquittal, I can only wonder what is coming next.

The agenda of the Democratic Party is to have government control over everyone, at all costs. Hopefully, the cost will be the destruction of the Democratic Party. The voting booth will tell in November.

Jerry B. Blackburn

Frankfort

