Dear editor,

In response to Jerry Blackburn's letter to the editor (“Letter: Hey, Democrats, is this the best you’ve got,” Feb. 11), I must reply: Is (President Donald) Trump the best you've got?  

Ida Palmer-Ball

Frankfort

