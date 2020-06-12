Dear editor,
I support Josh Hicks for Congress for many reasons. As a health professional, I appreciate his support of a Medicare buy-in public option, and protecting coverage for those of us with preexisting conditions matters. Josh has vowed to fight the opioid epidemic by working to increase funding for treatment and holding the bad actors who caused this crisis responsible.
In addition, Josh is not accepting corporate PAC contributions and will fight for campaign finance reform, an end to gerrymandering and an end to dark money in politics. (Contrast that to Andy Barr, who has voted many times to repeal the Affordable Care Act and take away health insurance coverage from millions of Kentuckians and has taken over $2 million in corporate PAC contributions, including over $100,000 from Big Pharma.)
Josh was raised on a farm in Fleming County, is a Marine veteran and former police officer who later attended UK Law school to support his wife and family. Please join me in voting for Josh Hicks, a man who truly knows what public service is all about!
Carolyn Dennis
Georgetown
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.