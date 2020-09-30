Dear editor,
Most of the problems we are facing today, including the horrible length and breadth of the pandemic in our country and the continued inaction regarding Black Lives Matter, can be laid at the feet of our government representatives. While many of them are well meaning, too few know anything at all about what life is like for the common woman and man.
That is why I am supporting Josh Hicks for Congress. Hicks knows something about the real world. His experiences reflect real life. He is a working farmer. He has served in the Marine Corps. He is a former police officer, a former trial lawyer, a former construction worker.
His life experiences reflect middle America, not corporate, monied, silver spoon America. He's especially needed now and we are lucky that he is available. With our vote he can replace the current office holder and give us a representative we can be proud of, one who will know our people, respect us, support and protect us.
His opponent, the incumbent, Garland Hale Barr IV (“Andy”), is, according to Wikipedia, “attorney and politician ... . Prior to being elected, he served in the Ernie Fletcher administration." This appears to be the sum total of his accomplishments and experiences.
I want a representative in the Congress of our country who represents me, not one who represents only a political party, political figures and their corporate handlers. I want a representative of the people.
Richard Franklin
Lexington
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.