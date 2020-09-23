Dear editor,
I support Josh Hicks' election to Congress representing Kentucky’s 6th Congressional District. I support Josh because he represents a crosscut of the citizens of the commonwealth and of our country.
Josh grew up and worked among farmers and tradesmen. He is a businessman who has built his business from the ground up. He knows what it means to meet a payroll.
At the same time, he knows the value of our local, state and federal government and how they can serve our citizenry.
Josh can speak for those in Central Kentucky who reside in either urban or rural areas. He has lived in both and knows the similarities and differences of the residents. He now lives in an area that is flush with health care facilities that are still out of reach for many of the people who reside here.
He has also witnessed conditions where people are miles from health care resources as well as being unable to obtain affordable health care. This understanding allows him to be our spokesman for such issues as pre-existing conditions, and the need for the availability of affordable options for health care coverage.
Josh Hicks has served our country as a Marine. He has served and protected our citizens as a policeman. He understands the value of public service and dedication it takes to do provide that service.
I encourage each of my fellow citizens to cast their vote for Josh Hicks, Kentucky 6th Congressional District.
Russell Wright
Frankfort
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.