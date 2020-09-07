Dear editor,

Vote Josh Hicks, Democrat in the 6th Congressional District. He is smart, authentic, honest, courageous and empathetic to the plight of Kentuckians. He has life experience as a Marine, a police officer, and an attorney. He cares.

In contrast, Andy Barr, a career politician, has never had a “real job” unless you count being an intern for Mitch McConnell.

Do you take prescription drugs? Andy Barr has voted to stop Medicare from negotiating lower prescription drug prices. Josh Hicks will fight to lower the price of your prescription drugs.

Do you have any pre-existing health conditions like heart disease, diabetes or cancer? Do these run in your family? Andy Barr has repeatedly voted to remove your coverage to these and other pre-existing conditions by voting to end the Affordable Care Act. Josh Hicks will fight to protect your health care. All of it.

Josh Hicks will fight for rural broadband internet. We are blessed that our grandchildren are currently learning online with their computers. But there are other Kentucky children who don't have this advantage because they lack broadband internet access.

We need a fix now for online learning. We need a long-term solution for all rural Kentuckians, so they can participate in the digital computer world of the future.

Watch the debates and see for yourself how Hicks speaks honestly and directly about how he will fight for you in contrast to a career politician using political “babble speak.”

Josh Hicks will fight for all Kentuckians in Congress. Request your ballot today at GoVoteKY.com and vote as early as possible to make sure your voice is heard.

Terry and Mark Strickland

Frankfort

