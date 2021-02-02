Dear editor,

The 90-year-old gentleman smiled: "The Democrats give and the Republicans take away. Now corporations tell Republicans how much to take away and give to them. Sen. Mitch McConnell is their bag man."

McConnell was wrong. His most important vote in 36 years was not impeaching Donald Trump for his shake down of Ukraine's president. Then-Vice President Mike Pence, a decent man, would have become the 46th president with many months before the 2020 election. Pence could have won it.

The two Georgia senators could have saved their seats and Mitch kept his as majority leader. Pence would have nominated Amy Comey Barrett to the Supreme Court and Mitch could pretend sainthood to the rules. McConnell was wrong. The voters "FIRED" Trump for lying, incompetence and corruption.  

Furious, Trump tried to steal back the best scam job he ever had with the support of McConnell and the GOP. Honest Republicans in statehouses and multiple courts said "no.” Trump lost.

McConnell will spend the rest of his life reviewing his wrong decisions and his culpability on Jan. 6th, allowing Trump's terrorists to riot and deface our Capitol. Neither Trump nor McConnell called to stop it. Immediately! History will not be kind to either one.

Judy Rembacki

Georgetown

