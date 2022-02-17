Dear editor,

I live in the area of Holmes Street that pays both county and city taxes. I also work and pay state and federal taxes. I also pay taxes on the gas I use.

Where do I send the bill for the damage that Holmes Street has and is continuing to do to the suspension of my vehicle?

Charles Hall

Frankfort

