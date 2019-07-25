Dear editor,
The kind and generous merchants of Frankfort and Franklin County and many individuals have been so receptive to my asking for donations to The Sunshine Center's fundraiser, Capital City Blues and River Festival.
As I have done for several years in late June, July and early August, I walk the streets of Frankfort, drive up and down the highways and byways of Franklin County and use my phone to solicit sponsorships, silent auction items and door prizes. All of this is done in preparation for the festival and in hopes of raising money for The Sunshine Center. I don't do this alone; our board members work hard to make this event a success.
If you don't know, The Sunshine Center is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to healing the families in our community suffering from the effects of abuse. This is accomplished through several programs, including emergency and transitional housing, parenting classes, victim therapy for children and adults, domestic violence class, supervised visitation and an Infant Supply Pantry. Last year alone, the center served more than 1,325 individuals and provided 2,374 safe nights of housing in Franklin County's only domestic violence and elder abuse safe house.
From the locally owned auto parts and tire stores to car washes, from veterinarians to dog groomers, from carry-outs to dine-ins, from artists and horse industry to the entertainment, medical, legal, financial, legislative and our bourbon and wine industries, all have been so gracious. In some cases, you were unable to donate this year and I respect that you said so, making my job easier, not wondering if I should contact you again or if you would contact me I understand that all budgets must be followed.
In my opinion, shopping local and dealing with local people who know you and remember you is very valuable. They care about Frankfort, its citizens, community and well-being. They care about The Sunshine Center and its continued success.
Ann Morse
board member
The Sunshine Center
Frankfort