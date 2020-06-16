Dear editor,

Forget the protesting. Do the voting. Republicans will orchestrate "conversations" and "dialogs" but never vote to change anything they don't want changed.

The Democrats' "Civil Rights Act" of 1964 has been meticulously decimated by Republicans and certain Supreme Court judges for years.

Republicans want everything opened up in this pandemic but voting. They want lockdown/lockout of all clerk and drivers license offices, shutting down polls anywhere they can to make sure they can step on the neck of any voter who speaks up. Mail-in-ballots are a “joke” to President Donald Trump, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will defund the postal system next month.

Honest, open voting terrifies Republicans. Fear voting with helicopters is their end game.

Vote. Power to the people voting is the most brilliant protest there is.

Judy Rembacki

Georgetown

