Dear editor,

Let's acknowledge and celebrate recent good decisions by local leaders.

First, many thanks to Franklin County Schools Superintendent Mark Kopp and Frankfort Independent Schools Supt. Houston Barber and their school boards for keeping kids and staff safe with a mask mandate.

Second, kudos to the Franklin County Fiscal Court for insisting that our out-of-date zoning code be updated along with the Comprehensive Plan.

Finally, praise goes to Mayor Layne Wilkerson for successfully launching the Interapp training program and for hitting the ground running as our new mayor. 

Good job, all!

Chris Schimmoeller 

Frankfort

