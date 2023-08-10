Dear editor,

This morning at a routine doctor's visit I was reminded again of the need for joy. I was ready, though, with a gallon bag of variety packs of cookies, chips and candy for the office staff. It was amazing how much cheer that brought. I'm on a mission of being the opposite of what I'm seeing.

