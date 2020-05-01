Dear editor,

I recently was made aware of an incident that happened at a peaceful protest at your Capitol building on April 27.

An adolescent walked by a thoughtful, kind member of your community, laughed at him, and exclaimed, "Look at that retard!" The man, with no mental issues to validate such name, was offended and hurt.

This man helps anyone he encounters, has held many jobs in Frankfort and always leaves people with a smile on their faces. I find this behavior shameful, but I find the lack of response among the many individuals idly standing by even worse.

We are in a time where human kindness is a commodity. Instead of doing something out of the goodness of our hearts like the young man mentioned above, we are always looking out for our own self interests.

How about adding human kindness to the curriculum in Frankfort?

Sue Mirkazemi

Bakersfield, California

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription