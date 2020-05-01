Dear editor,
I recently was made aware of an incident that happened at a peaceful protest at your Capitol building on April 27.
An adolescent walked by a thoughtful, kind member of your community, laughed at him, and exclaimed, "Look at that retard!" The man, with no mental issues to validate such name, was offended and hurt.
This man helps anyone he encounters, has held many jobs in Frankfort and always leaves people with a smile on their faces. I find this behavior shameful, but I find the lack of response among the many individuals idly standing by even worse.
We are in a time where human kindness is a commodity. Instead of doing something out of the goodness of our hearts like the young man mentioned above, we are always looking out for our own self interests.
How about adding human kindness to the curriculum in Frankfort?
Sue Mirkazemi
Bakersfield, California
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.