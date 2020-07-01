Dear editor,

So Kentucky cut back its polling places ahead of the primary election? How can that be true?

When I was learning the history and geography of the United States, I was taught there are 50 states, and Kentucky was one of them. I also learned that one of the founding principles of our democracy was "One person one vote."

Do I then gather from this reduction of polling places that Kentucky is no longer accepting votes from a large proportion of its residents? If so, does it mean that it is no longer one of the United States? So, what is it? Please clue us in. 

Yan Linhart

El Cerrito, California

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription