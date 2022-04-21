Dear editor,

It is time for a change at the Franklin County Regional Jail. The jail has had a series of deaths due to lack of oversight and leadership. Jailer Jake Banta has failed the community that he swore to protect.

In 2019 Dylan Stratton died in the Franklin County jail which resulted in the passing of Dylan’s Law. House Bill 439 went into place recently requiring better training for jail staff. This death occurred under Jailer Rogers and Health provider Southern Health Partners.

Banta said on LEX 18 News he would do the right thing morally and ethically for everybody. Appears he has NOT done the right thing.

Banta has rehired former Jailer Rick Rogers and last year signed contract with Southern Health Partners. Both being sued by the Stratton family for Dylan’s death for negligence.

Why would Banta hire someone and sign a contract with a group involved in lawsuit?

In August 2020 the jail had another death of a defendant. The jail states it was possibly health-related but appears it was someone choking on a peanut butter sandwich.

Recently, the community had another inmate die while another inmate is clinging to his life on life-support. The jailer states possible drugs are the cause of death. We have people dying too from drug overdose.

Why hasn’t Judge-Executive Huston Wells called for his own investigation?

Franklin County tax dollars wasted with lawsuits. Save our tax dollars and clean house at the jail.

How many people have to die?

Jeff Beihslich

Frankfort

