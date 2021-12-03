Dear editor,

I grew up on a farm on the westside of Franklin County. In those days on the farm guns were used as functional tools for hunting or protecting property. My parents, 4-H instructors and conservation instructors taught me to respect the responsibility of owning and using a gun through classes and training. In those days, guns had limited rounds by law.

Today I am continually seeing articles about the right to bear arms and how this right is a freedom to which everyone should be able with any weapon and any capacity take with them anywhere.

Unfortunately, I also see articles of shootings in theaters, schools, demonstrations, road-rage incidents, groceries and even churches. Instead of politicians taking up the mantle to address education, training and age requirements via legislation for protection and gun safety of the general population, their modus operandi has been to accept campaign money from gun manufacturers and groups and pass laws that open the door to everyone carrying weapons of any type.

Does this freedom to bear arms with no reservations to an individual's maturity, training, or mental capacity make me feel more free or safe, no. Do I want to go in a grocery store when I notice the driver next to me getting out of their car with a pistol and going inside, no.

How many senseless deaths from guns do we endure before we pass relevant laws? Is gaining the freedom of the second amendment without responsibility a freedom, with so many deaths!

K. Michael Newton

Frankfort

