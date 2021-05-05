Dear editor,

I have lived on the Elkhorn Creek since 1985 and have witnessed the increased demand on the creek over that period. During the COVID pandemic, the volume of people on the creek showed the need for people to get outside and connect to something real and natural.

Frankfort, Franklin County and The State Journal tout and promote the Elkhorn Creek as a tourist attraction for its natural beauty. This fuels the economy and provides jobs.

But at what cost to the Elkhorn? Who is protecting her?

Recent land acquisitions allow driveways, flood plain development, bulldozing right up to the water's edge, new buildings and tree removal. Everybody wants a piece of her.

Now is a very important time to act. Encourage your local officials to include the Elkhorn Creek specifically in the upcoming Comprehensive Plan process, include protection on the riparian area along the edge of the creek, and provide more public access so people can access the creek safely and responsively.

Ask yourself: What makes the Elkhorn Creek so unique, and what can I do to assure that generations to come will have access to this magical place we call home?

Betty Beshoar

Frankfort

