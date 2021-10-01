Dear editor,

Since there soon will be no gasoline tax collected in Kentucky — as all cars will be powered by electricity — how will the Kentucky highway department repair and build new roads?

I suspect all cars will have to have a toll collecting card mounted in their windshield — as I have in my car to cross the bridge over the Ohio River at Louisville.

All Kentucky roads will become toll roads. Is this how the governor proposes to replace the gasoline tax?

Charles Bogart

Frankfort

