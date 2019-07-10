Dear editor,
My heart aches when I see the pictures of these people at the border being held in cages. They are human beings.
Little children should not be separated from their parents. Imagine how scared they must be not knowing if they will ever see their parents again.
We cannot say we did not know about this as it is in the news every day. All of the people being held need clean surroundings, decent food, water, a place to shower, clean clothes and more space to just live and breathe.
This is my protest. This is my voice.
Joy Tinker
Frankfort