Dear editor,

It is now one year since the emergence of COVID-19. Initially, Franklin County Humane Society was afraid the progress toward reducing homeless animals would be wiped out. Once cleared to begin conducting spay/neuter clinics, FCHS doubled its efforts.  

Since May 2020, FCHS conducted 6-10 clinics a month, offering residents low-cost and no-cost spay/neuter surgeries. It continued as an open-admission shelter for homeless animals. It is what they have done every day since 1945!  

In the midst of this pandemic, FCHS exceeded all spay/neuter goals: almost 2,000 animals came through these clinics. And, it had 95% live animal outcomes. This was accomplished with an all-volunteer board, approximately 60 volunteers and a dedicated staff of six people.  

The Kentucky Avenue site does not provide adequate space nor industry standards for hygienic surgery conditions. Fiscal Court provided space for four years and FCHS was grateful, but last summer, FCHS needed to move.

Recently, FCHS had to move again — no easy feat when transporting surgery tables and delicate equipment. FCHS looks forward to spaying and neutering again on a regular schedule.

Disruption is the word of the day. COVID, moving twice and now flooding. If conditions were different for FCHS, I would not feel compelled to write. 

We are the capital of the commonwealth and should demonstrate our compassion. So yes, I am asking, and asking again — please donate to build a new animal shelter. No donation is too small or too large. Give as much as you can. Donate here: https://www.fchsanimals.org/donate.html.

Gae Broadwater

Frankfort

