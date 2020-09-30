Dear editor,

To all the great animal lovers in our community: We’re in the closing stretch of the Franklin County Humane Society’s online auction, but there’s still plenty of time to find that special treasure and support the homeless pets of our community.

The auction, which is taking the place of the in-person Celebrity Waiters’ Dinner this year, concludes on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. The link to the auction site can be found at fchsanimals.org. Participating is fun and easy — and so important!

Of special note this year, the proceeds will support the building fund for a new shelter for our community. Thank you!

Betsy Kennedy

Frankfort

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription