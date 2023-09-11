Dear editor,

These are trying times in America with our democracy under constant attack by the politicians in the MAGA anti-democracy cult. But humor will keep America psychologically healthy so oddly enough we owe those MAGA politicians a debt of gratitude for providing us with many opportunities to render a soul-saving belly laugh.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription