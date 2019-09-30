Dear editor,
In general, I am pleased with The State Journal and look for it in my mailbox each day. However, I think you all got it wrong when you headlined the story about the Sept. 20 climate strike at the Capitol led by local young people saying “dozens” attended (“Dozens participate in Frankfort Climate Change Strike,” Sept. 21).
There were, in fact, 240 folks in attendance. A more accurate word would have been "hundreds.” Also, there were students from 14 different schools, including Lexington, Richmond and Cynthiana. I think an apology would be in order.
Ida Palmer-Ball
Frankfort