When young Cassidy Hutchinson embarked on her career in government, I’m sure she anticipated supporting the efforts of her high-powered Republican bosses, Rep. Steve Scalise, Sen. Ted Cruz, and finally as an aide to the president’s Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. She probably looked forward to learning from and being inspired by these bosses.
Unfortunately, she got a rude awakening. She discovered Meadows, was in the thrall of Trump and instead of averting the tragedy on Jan. 6, he enabled the president. Despite the tremendous pressure on her to keep her mouth shut or selectively remember, Hutchinson fulsomely testified before the Jan. 6 committee.
Her testimony further illuminated what was going on in the White House and what Trump was doing (or not doing) on Jan. 6. Until Hutchinson’s testimony, we didn’t know the full extent of how close Vice President Mike Pence came to being murdered and how indifferent Trump was to that prospect.
Trump directed a mob he knew was comprised of some who had weapons to the Capitol to “fight like hell.” He took no action to stop the vicious attack on the Capitol, not one, except after many hours of their fighting he reluctantly gave a half-hearted message for the insurrectionists to “go home” and that he loved them.
The number one quality we should seek in our leaders is their true concern for our welfare. Good intentions do count for a lot. In addition to that general concern, we should look for leaders who, although capable, don’t presume to know all the answers, as in “I alone can fix it.”
We should be grateful that Hutchinson, a Republican, cared enough about our country to testify. She is an American patriot and her name will be in the history books for all the right reasons.
