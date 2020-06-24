Dear editor,
I read your tirade concerning individuals who choose not to wear mask (“Chanda Veno: In age of COVID-19, practice safe masking,” June 19-21). The scathing message you sent out was sent to me by a friend.
First, your hate-filled mask message is something the left of right would accuse Republicans of hurling in the directions of liberals and Democrats at large. Thanks for clearing that up. You seem capable of being the poster child of the Democratic Party as COVID queen.
Undoubtedly, it is OK for eye rolls and daggers and encouraging our children to help spread your narrative of hatred.
Second, it is my choice to not wear a mask and it is my choice to maintain a level of distance from anyone I choose. I am not glued to the narrative our governor spews nightly. I am an educated, white, Christian Republican conservative and as long as I feel healthy and exhibit no signs of the virus, I am OK with venturing out as a man, not a member of the sheep family.
Lastly, COVID-19 is far less serious than the Spanish flu, the Hong Kong flu and swine flu.
I admit, some people die when they get sick, but most deaths are from nursing home-age people who have underlying medical conditions that make them more susceptible to succumbing to the clutches of the virus that originated in a wet market in China.
Don’t fret, be safe and please don’t hate because others and me do not work into your narrative.
Charles Kincaid
Lawrenceburg
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.