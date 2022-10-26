Dear editor,

When Gex Williams was elected to the state legislature in 1991, he, like all legislators, was asked to submit a bio to be published in the General Assembly picture book. Gex’s submitted bio stated he was a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy — pretty impressive, but it wasn’t true. Five years later, in 1995, he changed his bio to show that he attended college in his home state of Florida, after a KY Post news story exposed his lie about graduating from the Naval Academy.

