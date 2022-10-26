When Gex Williams was elected to the state legislature in 1991, he, like all legislators, was asked to submit a bio to be published in the General Assembly picture book. Gex’s submitted bio stated he was a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy — pretty impressive, but it wasn’t true. Five years later, in 1995, he changed his bio to show that he attended college in his home state of Florida, after a KY Post news story exposed his lie about graduating from the Naval Academy.
Every year, LRC asks legislators to provide any updates or revisions to their bios. From 1991 to 1994, Gex continued to allow his bio to falsely claim he was a Naval Academy graduate. When this issue came up in his unsuccessful race for congress in 1998, he tried to blame it on a staff mistake, a mistake he had four years to correct!
To make matters worse, in 1996, Gex voted NO on SB 214 that makes it a crime to falsify an educational record. I guess he didn’t want to be a hypocrite.
As someone who proudly served some 21 years active-duty military, I find it disgusting when politicians falsely claim military service in an effort to boost their image in the eyes of the voters. A man who lies about something this important will lie about anything.
I would ask my fellow veterans and friends to support a true patriot who cares about the veterans of this country, Teresa Barton, Senate District.
