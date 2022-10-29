Dear editor,

Michael Mueller will make a great Franklin County Judge-Executive. I met Michael four years ago when he was running for 3rd District Magistrate. I knew the day that I met him that he was genuine. I saw a man with passion for Franklin County and who was eager to see positive changes to better our community.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription