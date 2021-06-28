Dear editor,
Why is it that those calling Frankfort their residence are never happy with our town? There’s nothing wrong with making life in our community better, but they are insulting us by talking negatively about where we live.
What’s good in Frankfort?
We get married, have babies and grandbabies, raise them, take them to the parks and watch them play T-ball and grow into other sports. We work, have lifetime friends, make new friends, buy our food at grocery stores and Farmers Markets, enjoy great restaurants, have trusting and caring doctors and pharmacists. We watch and aid our children being educated and worship in the abundance of churches.
There are reasons we shouldn’t believe negativity about our lives and where we live.
Yes, we have negative news stories and crime plus the stories of those that continue to manipulate our politics. But that is not who we are and that negativity is destructive to the mind set in our community.
Now don’t get me wrong, it’s not “Kumbaya” all the time, and don’t be deceived that it should be. There’s always going to be some “friction” in communities and it’s necessary to have that “friction” in order to live free in this democracy that we so dearly need to protect. We have the liberty to say our opinions and eventually an even ground is met.
When the “rubber meets the road,” I like Frankfort — warts and all!
Richard Jones
Frankfort
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Believe it or not, I totally agree with you. I love Frankfort, and have lived here 30 yrs--longer then any other place in my life.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.