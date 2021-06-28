Dear editor,

Why is it that those calling Frankfort their residence are never happy with our town? There’s nothing wrong with making life in our community better, but they are insulting us by talking negatively about where we live.

What’s good in Frankfort?

We get married, have babies and grandbabies, raise them, take them to the parks and watch them play T-ball and grow into other sports. We work, have lifetime friends, make new friends, buy our food at grocery stores and Farmers Markets, enjoy great restaurants, have trusting and caring doctors and pharmacists. We watch and aid our children being educated and worship in the abundance of churches.

There are reasons we shouldn’t believe negativity about our lives and where we live.

Yes, we have negative news stories and crime plus the stories of those that continue to manipulate our politics. But that is not who we are and that negativity is destructive to the mind set in our community.

Now don’t get me wrong, it’s not “Kumbaya” all the time, and don’t be deceived that it should be. There’s always going to be some “friction” in communities and it’s necessary to have that “friction” in order to live free in this democracy that we so dearly need to protect. We have the liberty to say our opinions and eventually an even ground is met.

When the “rubber meets the road,” I like Frankfort — warts and all!

Richard Jones

Frankfort

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription