Dear editor,

Were I a pastor, I would open my church on Sunday for services but require everyone in attendance to wear a Black Lives Matter T-shirt and bring a brick, bottle of frozen water or a commercial-grade firework and call it a protest.

Problem solved.

Charles Hall

Frankfort

