Dear editor,
Watching the Senate trial for the impeachment of President Donald J. Trump, something occurred to me after listening to the House managers. Perhaps the Dems should realize the Repubs will no way vote for witnesses or documents to lead to evidence that could lead to the conviction of Trump over either of the two articles of impeachment.
They don’t want witnesses/docs, as it therefore becomes difficult to vote not to convict. They don’t want to convict him; it doesn’t benefit them to do so. They are thinking of their own personal interests. Reasons being, Trump is their guy and the economy is good.
Trump may be dumb as a stick, but the people love him and they love him. The reason doesn’t matter why they love this about Trump, but let’s face it: They do.
What occurred to me, basically is this. What if Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and others who enable Trump do so because they know that Trump truly believes that Hunter Biden did wrong things and Joe Biden was in on the scheme. Trump's ego lends to projections such as this on opponents.
After all, Biden is leading in the polls, and Trump was also buying into Putin’s Ukraine conspiracy theory interfering in the 2016 election to help Hillary Clinton win. So the "Bidens” had to be corrupt. The sycophants turned their heads and likely encouraged him to utilize Rudy Guilianni in this scheme, to keep it away from them.
Lisa Coons
Frankfort
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
True . And you can “ what if “all day long on Trump and not find anti democracy. As far as Trump “ truly believing “ anything is to me, skeptical . He’s lied so much I think he can’t tell the truth from fiction. This Republicanism is not about Democracy, Freedom or the truth.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.