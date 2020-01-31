Dear editor,

Watching the Senate trial for the impeachment of President Donald J. Trump, something occurred to me after listening to the House managers. Perhaps the Dems should realize the Repubs will no way vote for witnesses or documents to lead to evidence that could lead to the conviction of Trump over either of the two articles of impeachment.  

They don’t want witnesses/docs, as it therefore becomes difficult to vote not to convict. They don’t want to convict him; it doesn’t benefit them to do so. They are thinking of their own personal interests. Reasons being, Trump is their guy and the economy is good.

Trump may be dumb as a stick, but the people love him and they love him. The reason doesn’t matter why they love this about Trump, but let’s face it: They do.  

What occurred to me, basically is this. What if Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and others who enable Trump do so because they know that Trump truly believes that Hunter Biden did wrong things and Joe Biden was in on the scheme. Trump's ego lends to projections such as this on opponents.

After all, Biden is leading in the polls, and Trump was also buying into Putin’s Ukraine conspiracy theory interfering in the 2016 election to help Hillary Clinton win. So the "Bidens” had to be corrupt. The sycophants turned their heads and likely encouraged him to utilize Rudy Guilianni in this scheme, to keep it away from them.

Lisa Coons

Frankfort

