Dear editor,

No doubt that the Rev. Ron Moore stands above many of us in the moral code he shows (“Editorial: For the Moores, actions speak louder than words,” Feb. 25).

He’s an example of what and the way we should all strive to be like as we travel through this life.

Wouldn’t that be wonderful if we all had the sincerity, forgiveness and care he shows? Better yet, wouldn’t it be inspiring if we didn’t have to forgive because there would be no offenses?

That would be in a perfect world and we live in an imperfect one.

We need strength like Rev. Moore shows, to lead us by example.

Richard Jones

Frankfort

