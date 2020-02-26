Dear editor,
No doubt that the Rev. Ron Moore stands above many of us in the moral code he shows (“Editorial: For the Moores, actions speak louder than words,” Feb. 25).
He’s an example of what and the way we should all strive to be like as we travel through this life.
Wouldn’t that be wonderful if we all had the sincerity, forgiveness and care he shows? Better yet, wouldn’t it be inspiring if we didn’t have to forgive because there would be no offenses?
That would be in a perfect world and we live in an imperfect one.
We need strength like Rev. Moore shows, to lead us by example.
Richard Jones
Frankfort
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.