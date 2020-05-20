Dear editor,

Due to the veto of bill Senate Bill 9, "Protection of Born-Alive Infants," many editorials have been written and the anti-abortion "Twitterverse" has been lit up with misinformation and hate. But none of the critics have commented on these basic facts.

SB 9 was sent to the House on Jan. 27, three days after SB 2, the "Voter ID" bill. SB 2, a priority, was sent to the governor on March 26 and vetoed. Here, the legislature quickly overrode the veto.

By contrast, SB 9 was delayed by the legislature and not sent to the governor until April 15, the day they adjourned. SB 9 could easily have been advanced with SB 2, especially if it was actually a legislature priority. Having adjourned, the legislature was not in session and could not override a potential veto.

A cynic might suspect that although they gave lip service to passing a flawed bill, they timed the process precisely to score political points. (Do you imagine that this veto will not appear in countless political ads soon?)

To illustrate, when the facts were explained to a recent “social media” critic, she commented that "I don't know anything about all that, I just know the governor vetoed the bill."

Obviously, that was the point of the manipulative exercise by the legislature. Come fall, SB 9 supporters need to recognize that while the governor was following his conscience, the legislature was shamelessly manipulating its constituency to score a few tawdry political points.

It was well within legislators' power to pass SB 9 — if they were serious about passing the bill at all.

Joe Pyles

Frankfort

