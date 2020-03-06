Dear editor,
To get elected, the end of division of citizens is the greatest lie ever told by a Democratic politician. On the other hand, they do say "can" and not "will" in most cases. Some of us knew ahead of time it was a lie; us deplorables did anyway.
With the presidential election coming, our high and mighty Democrats have an interesting group to vote for. Communist Bernie Sanders and "I can’t remember where I’m at or what I’m running for" Joe Biden. No matter who wins nomination, if President Donald Trump’s not reelected, the country is in serious trouble.
The candidates have one thing in common — communistic socialism. It’s all about taking guns, extremely taxing the rich, a government controlled health plan and free college. Two out of four are a right; the other two a privilege. Whether looking through rose-colored glasses or not, health care and free college are a privilege and not a right.
Health care is kind of difficult to explain as a privilege, but here it goes: Unless it’s a small business, I don’t know anywhere that doesn’t offer health care. In the fast food industry, it was offered to full-time employees by a small percentage of their income. Those with low incomes can receive free government health care. Even as a part-time employee in retail, I could have had health insurance.
The only restriction to health care is the choice a citizen makes in their place of employment. Years ago, government and citizens determined that most households require a two-person income.
As for free college, it’s just government-controlled education. At the minimum, it will teach you what you learn, how you learn and what to keep you from learning. The government-developed Common Core system should have taught everyone that.
College isn’t a necessity. The single value of college today is the demand of trade school education and apprenticeship. The limited few in a need of a college education are lawyers, doctors, scientists and teachers. IT and other trades and certificates can be taken in a trade school or online. Even some with a high school diploma who went though vocational school can make a $100K a year.
I’m unsure what caused the creation of a two-person income. Here’s what I do know: A raise in minimum wage is a tax hike and cost-of-living hike. Free government health care and college is going to be an all-citizens income tax hike. It may be preached as taxing the rich more, but it’s still an additional tax on all. Then there’s the exempt ones, the government politicians and the current Democratic presidential nominees on the stage preaching free stuff.
Jerry B. Blackburn
Frankfort
That’s a funny one Jerry! Your best joke yet! Ha!Ha! Ha! The country’s in trouble if orange man’s not re-elected! Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha! Do one on the Coronavirus Jerry!!!
