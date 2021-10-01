Dear editor,

Cattle farmers, like me, are dedicated to caring for our animals and the land every day.

My family has been cattle farming just outside of Louisville for 15 years. Keeping our cattle happy and protecting the environment is the right thing to do, it’s central to what we do and it’s critical to our bottom line.

Our cattle grazing management practices naturally accelerate carbon sequestration, the process of removing carbon from the atmosphere and storing it in the soil. This creates nutrient rich soil and allows the soil to retain moisture.

We also planted hundreds of trees along Harrods Creek which act as a buffer along with fencing to keep the cattle out of the creek and protect the water quality. The trees’ root system stabilizes the ground to prevent soil erosion and enable the grasses to thrive.

This is the only land we have and if we don’t take care of it, we will be out of business.

My family takes great pride in knowing that we’re providing our neighbors with high-quality protein in the most sustainable way possible.

Consumers should feel good about consuming beef, knowing it’s produced on farms just like ours, by people just like us, across America.

Jon Bednarski

LaGrange

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription