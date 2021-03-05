Dear editor,
I write as a board member and on behalf of Progress Kentucky, a 501(C)(4) non-profit organization, focused on the political landscape of our commonwealth. You can find us on Facebook and other platforms.
We are concerned about the process that was used by the Rep. Jason Nemes, chair of the Kentucky House Impeachment Committee, related to the potential removal of a committee member due to a possible conflict of interest.
Nemes stated the member can declare a conflict and if the member does not declare a conflict then there is no conflict. Nemes bases this upon his perception of recusals done by Kentucky Supreme Court judges.
We believe his decision is flawed. We contacted an attorney and a retired judge who consulted with a retired Court of Appeals judge. There was vigorous discussion, but the bottom line is that self-recusal should be considered by others. A judge’s decision to recuse can be appealed to the Supreme Court.
Should members of the House, the impeachment panel or some other method be utilized to recuse a member?
The committee's work is done, but, in the future, we think the public would be better served if self-recusal requests are denied and passionately believe these votes should be done in open session as opposed to closed session.
The public has a right to know. In 1913 Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court Louis Brandeis penned this metaphor: Sunlight is the best disinfectant.
Doug Price
Cynthiana
