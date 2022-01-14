Dear editor,

In regard to the article about closing the Kentucky State University pool (“SJ Digs: With Kentucky State pool closed, local swimmers are left high and dry,” Dec. 17), there is a reason Georgetown, Versailles and Shelbyville have major indoor aquatic facilities and that Frankfort had one for nearly 50 years. The reason is quality of life — people like and need indoor pools. Swim team training, lap swimming, swim lessons, aqua aerobics, and fun activities for kids and parents is what it’s about.

KSU deserves our gratitude for trying to help out, but their pool is not the answer. It cannot meet the needs of the community and the university. I was disappointed that the article made no mention that the Parcel B development plan includes a new YMCA. Could The State Journal please report if and when that plan will be fulfilled?

Regardless, if this community wants to attract more tax-paying residents, it can’t do it by decreasing the quality of life here. The minimum amount of time to drive to another pool is at least 30 minutes. Can you imagine high school swim team members and their parents driving over an hour daily to practice? Like me, an avid lap swimmer, they might consider just moving instead.

Michael Clark

Frankfort

