Dear editor,

I saw on TV that in Las Vegas a 73-year-old Air Force veteran sat down on the pavement to wait for a bus. The sidewalk was so hot after 14 days of temperatures over 116 degrees that he was taken to the hospital with third-degree burns. The other day I saw a family waiting for a bus near the Frankfort Walmart. Waves of heat radiated from the never-ending traffic and the sea of pavement surrounding them. The sun was literally beating down on them.

