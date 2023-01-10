Dear editor, 

America’s pathological attachment to guns and ease of access to them is like a disease that has deeply poisoned our own society and has spread, especially to our neighbors to the south, which are also affected by corruption, gang violence, drug cartels, global warming and poverty. 

