Dear editor,
On March 6, Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency. Before, talks of COVID-19 had only been plucking at our imaginations, possibly fueling anxieties of the medically vulnerable, or knee-jerking “doomsday” consumers to the toiletry aisle (which has made this father-of-a-newborn’s life incredibly frustrating trying to find baby wipes).
Where the coronavirus had once been merely a thought, or an awkward discussion during a coffee break with a conspiratorial coworker, the pandemic had finally reached Kentucky.
On par with our governor, the initial response of Kentuckians appeared to be one of solidarity and togetherness. The sounds of businesses shutting their doors across the nation saw Kentuckians standing ready to face these challenges united.
But since President Donald Trump declared a national emergency seven days later, that adhesion of all that is good in our commonwealth has manured down into an ideological spat of fringe beliefs and a depraved solipsism. The inevitable bungling by global leadership during a response to a brand-new virus has sowed finger-pointing, vitriol and extreme, nonsensical pattern seeking ad nauseam.
Wednesday took the cake. People led by a politically motivated charlatan poured onto the Capitol stoop to scream over Beshear as he shakily announced the deaths of their fellow Kentuckians who are gone and poised to have died in vain for the irresponsibility and self-centeredness of those who would soon hide behind religious freedom as a guise for their ideological partisanships.
“Through a very collective action and shared sacrifice, national determination, we will overcome the threat of this virus," Trump said.
Where is the "collective action and shared sacrifice" in a group of a few hundred people whining about not being able to attend a church service, while simultaneously increasing the chances of not only their loved ones dying but the loved ones of their fellow Kentuckians?
It’s a disgusting bit of irony, I suppose. Everyone is partisan to a fault in one way or the other. We can do better than this.
Dylan George
Frankfort
