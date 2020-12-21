Dear editor, 

In Steve Stewart’s column, “Back to square one for Kentucky Democrats,“ Weekend, Dec. 11-13, he says, “When an honorable, decent public servant like Joe Graviss can’t win a longtime Democratic Senate seat in the district that includes Kentucky’s capital city, your party is broken ...”

Is it just the party that needs attention?

He points out that, “’Super majority’ no longer adequately describes Republican control of the General Assembly. In the House, the GOP gained 13 seats and now holds 75 of the chamber’s 100 slots. Republicans flipped two Senate seats previously held by Democrats, who now hold just eight seats in the 38-member chamber.”

Could such an imbalance be the fruit of gerrymandering? 

Would The State Journal consider running an article showing how voting districts have changed over time and how those changes have influenced elections? 

With local papers in jeopardy across the country, we are very fortunate to have The State Journal keeping us informed. Thank you for your in-depth coverage of local issues. 

Margaret Townsley

Frankfort

