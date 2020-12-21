Dear editor,
In Steve Stewart’s column, “Back to square one for Kentucky Democrats,“ Weekend, Dec. 11-13, he says, “When an honorable, decent public servant like Joe Graviss can’t win a longtime Democratic Senate seat in the district that includes Kentucky’s capital city, your party is broken ...”
Is it just the party that needs attention?
He points out that, “’Super majority’ no longer adequately describes Republican control of the General Assembly. In the House, the GOP gained 13 seats and now holds 75 of the chamber’s 100 slots. Republicans flipped two Senate seats previously held by Democrats, who now hold just eight seats in the 38-member chamber.”
Could such an imbalance be the fruit of gerrymandering?
Would The State Journal consider running an article showing how voting districts have changed over time and how those changes have influenced elections?
With local papers in jeopardy across the country, we are very fortunate to have The State Journal keeping us informed. Thank you for your in-depth coverage of local issues.
Margaret Townsley
Frankfort
On gerrymandering, which is a process as old as the first census and one that is indisputably responsible for the Republic killing situation wherein the politicians choose the voters, and not the other way ‘round. As I retired professional in geographic information systems (GIS) technology, I can attest that a computer algorithm and application for redistricting has been around and available at little to no cost for nearly 40 years. I have used it to determine sales districts for Sears home improvement salesmen in the Tamp Bay Area. It is quite easy, uses census data on population, households and income, ethnicity, etc., and accepts input for pathologies like political boundaries, natural barriers, bridges, and government lands. The result is a fair geographic areal distribution. My client had 18 salesmen and women, so I used the algorithm to chop up Tampa Bay into 18 sales regions, equal and fair to everyone. I think 2 states already use something like this for redistricting, and one of them is Oregon, but don’t hold me to it. So if something like this is available, why don’t all states use it? Because it’s equal and fair, of course.
This subscriber would love to see that as well!
Heck , the Republicans are proud of their Jerry meandering! They will explain how they did it if you ask! They hire “ experts “ to study voting precincts in great detail .
