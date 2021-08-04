Dear editor,
I saw on CNN a few days ago that a woman in the emergency room of an Alabama hospital asked the nurse anxiously, "Please give me the shot." The nurse replied, "I'm sorry, but now, IT'S TOO LATE."
Thanks to Gov. Andy Beshear for moving quickly in setting up the Team Kentucky program to make COVID19 vaccinations available. He, Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Dept. of Public Health, and their team worked diligently to implement the program. Because of their excellent work, 63% of Kentuckians 18 and older have been vaccinated, according to Kentucky's Department of Public Health. We should be very proud and thankful to Beshear and his extraordinary team for their "job well done."
And, if you haven't had your shot, "DON'T BE TOO LATE."
Charles Geveden
Frankfort
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
The question, “is it too late?“, could mean something else. The question that came to my mind, “when will it be too late for the unvaxxed masses to take the vaccine, because the virus is too far along in it’s mutations and variants, for the current formulation to be effective anymore?
That’s possible what you’ve said . I’ve read that Scientist can tweak the vaccine ( make it from the new variant ) if necessary . Of course theres a lot to doing that , and my simple explanation doesn’t give credit to the incredible amount of work and ingenuity that’s taken place to get iris the vaccines we have now.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.