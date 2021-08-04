Dear editor,

I saw on CNN a few days ago that a woman in the emergency room of an Alabama hospital asked the nurse anxiously, "Please give me the shot." The nurse replied, "I'm sorry, but now, IT'S TOO LATE."

Thanks to Gov. Andy Beshear for moving quickly in setting up the Team Kentucky program to make COVID19 vaccinations available. He, Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Dept. of Public Health, and their team worked diligently to implement the program. Because of their excellent work, 63% of Kentuckians 18 and older have been vaccinated, according to Kentucky's Department of Public Health. We should be very proud and thankful to Beshear and his extraordinary team for their "job well done."

And, if you haven't had your shot, "DON'T BE TOO LATE."

Charles Geveden

Frankfort

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription