Dear editor,
Why is Democratic Senate candidate Amy McGrath carefully avoiding explaining her "pro-choice" position?
She clearly said that she is "pro-choice" and that she supports a woman's "right to choose." However, she pointedly avoids explaining that "choice" used in that regard is referring to abortion and what abortion actually is.
McGrath did not even answer the question during the recent debate between herself and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell when she responded to the question of whether Roe vs. Wade could be overturned if Amy Comey Barrett were confirmed.
She went out of her way to mislead instead and answered, "Well, I'm Catholic..." She carefully steered the topic away from answering questions about abortion by pointing out that she is a mother of three.
Do her Catholic views require her to protect the most helpless, smallest member of the human race? When she was pressed during a previous live interview on 590 WVLK hosted by Larry Glover, she again refused to answer the question as to whether a baby feels pain at 20 weeks in the womb. She answered instead, "... being Catholic only applies to what she can do with her own life - not what others can do with theirs."
The vast amount of money McGrath has raised from liberal groups outside of Kentucky indicates it is well known by them exactly where she stands on the issue of abortion. Can it be that she assumes Kentuckians won't catch on that she is actually covering up her extreme views on abortion?
Shirley Daniel
Lexington
