Dear editor,

With the passing of iconic civil rights leader John Lewis, the baton has been passed to us. It is now our turn to let freedom ring.

The things that FORR (Focus on Race Relations) is doing will definitely get us into "good trouble" and "necessary trouble." We must remain strong and continue to change minds by changing hearts with open, honest, face-to-face conversations about race and race-related issues. Failure is not an option!

The FORR family sends its thoughts and prayers to the family of John Lewis.

Ed Powe

President, FORR

Frankfort

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription