Dear editor,
Former Frankfort Plant Board (FPB) Chairperson Anna Marie Pavlik Rosen's accusations of lack of transparency against KyMEA ("Guest columnist: KyMEA lacks transparency, exposes Frankfort to unnecessary cost, risk," Oct. 21) caused me to remember an old saying: "That is the skillet calling the kettle black!"
I find it troubling. She accuses others of lack of transparency when she herself is likewise guilty. I would like to list examples of her lack of transparencies:
• Concealing the Reed Smith report (produced at ratepayer expense, but apparently not supporting the narrative that Rosen/Baldwin wanted to attack the KyMEA contract).
• The secret changing of the FPB professional liability policy so that it would cover legal fees for she and Walt Baldwin (done without the knowledge or vote of the entire board).
• Unsupported accusations of "risky decision-making" and "excess and avoidable costs" against KyMEA in her article — no documentation or examples.
I would like to add that her husband, Richard Rosen, went to an FPB meeting a few weeks ago and falsely accused a sitting member of having an expired term and being ineligible to vote.
Additionally, Mrs. Rosen also complained that it is difficult to receive information on KyMEA meetings, yet the website is readily available with this information.
It is past time for the Rosens to accept the process that board appointments are at the pleasure of elected officials.
Kathy Walters Carter
Frankfort