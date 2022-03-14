Dear editor,

Until our tax system becomes just and fair, the United States will continue to be divided and go deeper into debt. 

The Republican "weenie for a ham" tax cuts starting in 1981 and continuing through former President Donald Trump have favored the wealthy and large corporations, shrunk the middle class, put us in debt and divided our country. It's evident who got the weenie. 

So, if you want to make America great again it must start with correcting the tax code, so that once again all pay their fair share again. 

Robert Fowler

Louisville

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription