Dear editor,

Yes! An independent investigation ("Editorial: Independent drug investigation needed at the Franklin County Regional Jail," April 5) should be conducted at the Franklin County Regional Jail, and conducted immediately!

We all know that drugs and the abuse of drugs are the scourge of our times. The jail is or should be, a closed environment. Work release should be eliminated completely until such time as a thorough investigation is conducted and the findings are made public.

With the current ban on in-person jail visits, only one other possibility remains. Ultimately, the responsibility rests on the staff at the jail. It is their responsibility to conduct a complete and thorough search of all incoming arrestees.

A complete, thorough and immediate investigation is absolutely warranted before more lives are lost in the custody of our Regional Jail.

Melissa Hall

Frankfort

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription